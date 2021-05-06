Mobility Management of Rock County Council on Aging will conduct “Wednesday Walks” through Oct. 20, which will allow seniors to get out and enjoy some unique parks and attractions in the county.
There are guided nature hikes and tours which include museums and farms.
There is no cost to participate and reservations are required two days in advance. Meet at the location and arrive 15 minutes early to sign in. Most walks start at 10 a.m., however, two night hikes and a brewery tour start later in the day, so be sure to check the start time of the event prior to attending.
“The “Wednesday Walks” program is a really wonderful way to get fresh air, feel the sun, exercise and meet new people.” said Jennifer McIlhone, Mobility Manager.
Participants should make reservations in advance, dress for weather, and wear comfortable shoes. Outdoor walks will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, indoor walks will take place regardless of the weather.
The Wednesday Walks Guide can be viewed online: www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/wednesday-walks
For reservations & more information call: 608-757-5408 or sign up online: www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-wednesday-walks/view/form
2021 Wednesday Walks dates and locations are as follows:
5/12 Hoo’s Woods
5/19 Beckman Mill Wetlands
6/2 Turtle Creek
6/9 West District
6/16 Fair Meadows
6/17 Fair Meadows
6/23 Beloit Art Center
6/30 Token Creek Alpacas
7/7 Brodhead Museum
7/14 Oak Savana
7/28 Driving Range
8/4 WCLO
8/11 Scotch Hill Organic Farm
8/25 Hoo’s Woods
9/1 Gray Brewing Company
9/8 Silverwood Park
9/22 Lincoln Center
9/29 Magnolia Bluff
10/13 Skelly Farm
10/20 Big Hill Park