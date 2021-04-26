ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Soil and Water Conservation District will celebrate Stewardship Week with a photo and poster contest.
Stewardship Week has been celebrated annually since 1955 and it is officially celebrated from the last Sunday in Aprilt to the first Sunday in May. It is one of the world’s largest conservation-related observances. This year’s Stewardship Week will be celebrated April 25 through May 2.
Each year the National Association of Conservation Districts host a photo and poster contest. The photo contest is open to youth and adults with four categories: conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action and agriculture and conservation across America. The poster contest is open to students from kindergarten through Grade 12. It has a five-year rotation for stewardship topics: water, soil, habitat, forestry and a topic of interest.
At the district level, Winnebago County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting applications until May 10. For more information, visit Winnebagoswcd.org.