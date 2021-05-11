BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2021 Community Impact Grants. The grants were awarded in Community Development and Capacity Building, Education, Early Literacy, and Health and Human Services.
Grant recipients are:
- Beloit Cares for Foster Care Comfort Bags—$3,500
- Caritas for Closing the Gap on Food Insecurity—$9,000
- CASA of Rock County for Lend Your Voice Program—$6,000
- Catholic Charities—Diocese of Madison for Community Connections—$2,500
- Family Promise of Greater Beloit for Rental Assistance for Eviction Prevention—$5,000
- DEFY Domestic Abuse for Rental Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors—$5,000
- Youth2Youth 4 Change for Paving the Way for Generations Part 2—$3,500
- Friends of Welty Environmental for Field Trips for Stateline Boys & Girls Club and Community Action—$4,700
- Girls Scouts of Northern Illinois for Project Inside—Out—$2,125
- Girl Scouts of WI-Badgerland for Lifting Up Girls in Rock County—$2,500
- InTouch Outreach for Leading By Example: Mentorship Program—$2,000
- Lutheran Counseling & Family Services of WI for Mental Health and Addiction Counseling Care—$2,000
- Beloit Bookmobile for Bookmobile Vehicle Funding—$3,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank for Beloit Mobile Food Pantry—$4,000
- Hendricks CareerTek for Virtual Job Shadow Videos—$4,800.