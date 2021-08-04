August 3, 2021 - Community Action’s Merrill Community Center and the City of Beloit are proud to host two
neighborhood cleanups in August. The events are intended to help provide opportunities for residents to safely dispose of items like old tires
(must be off the rim), old computers, televisions 20 inches or under, and more. The City of Beloit Police
Department will collect expired medications and Youth2Youth will give away medication lock boxes. Residents should not bring liquids, furniture, TVs over 20 inches or large appliances as the cleanup cannot
accommodate those items. The events are as follows:
8am-1pm Saturday, August 14, at Summit Park, 1218 Henry Avenue
o Trash, small items, old tires and medication disposal, and medication lockboxes will be in the
park.
o Electronic disposal will be at Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Avenue, in the fenced
area in the parking lot
8am-1pm Saturday, August 21, Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett Street
o Community Baptist Church will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 11am-1pm as
supplies are available (first come, first served). Enter from Hackett Street parking lot for the
backpack giveaway only).
o Trash, small items, old tires and medication disposal, and medication lockboxes will be outside
on the grass.
o Electronics disposal will be located in the fenced area behind the Beloit Historical Society. Both the City of Beloit and Community Action encourage neighbors to participate in these cleanups to help
keep the neighborhoods looking clean and to keep litter and other objects from entering our waterways. Thank you to Youth2Youth and United Way Blackhawk Region for the support of this program.