WAUKESHA—Collective Soul will bring its hits of the 90s to the Miller Light Main Stage at the Waukesha County Fair at 8 p.m. July 24.
Tickets now are on sale for the performance of this classic rock band. Miller Light Main Stage performances are free with cost of admission to the fair, but Elite VIP tickets will cost $85 and VIP tickets will cost $35.
The band is know for such 90s hits as “Shine” and “Breathe.” The band has recorded 12 albums.
The Waukesha County Fair runs July 21—25. For more information visit the fair website at www.waukeshacountyfair.com.