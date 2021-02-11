BELOIT—Three lectures discussing climate change will be presented by the Beloit Public Library, in partnership with the Beloit League of Women Voters and Welty Environmental Center.
These talks will feature Wisconsin experts speaking on their area of expertise and will be held on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., starting Feb. 25. Each event will include a 30-40 minute talk followed by audience Q&A.
“The League of Women Voters is a grassroots organization that encourages informed and active engagement in democracy. To this end, its members bring forward issues of public concern that call for study, education, and action at local, state, and national levels. Climate change is one such issue; indeed it has been called an existential threat. In this context, education and action are critical. The Beloit LWV is therefore very excited to present this three-part series.” said series organizer and LWV member, Betsy Brewer.
The first talk, on Feb. 25 will be by senior scientist Steve Vavrus, from the Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research at UW-Madison. His talk, entitled “Together in Beloit: Dealing with Climate Change Globally to Locally,” will begin by reviewing the history of human-induced climate change, then offering examples of its manifestations and impacts, before suggesting responses at personal and policy levels.
The second talk, on March 11 features Pablo Toral, a professor of Environmental Studies and International Relations at Beloit College. In his talk, “Focus on Success:Climate Change Actions that Make a Difference,” he will acknowledge the role individual actions play in reinforcing the importance of actively engaging with climate change. However, collective action is key to combating climate change, as will be illustrated with examples of community-level actions.
Finally, on March 18, Dominique Brossard, Professor and Chair of the Life Sciences Communication Department at UW-Madison, will speak on “Public Attitudes and Climate Change,” emphasizing the need for clear, easy-to-understand communication about climate change issues, in order to successfully engage different audiences and promote well-informed action. Her talk is made possible by the Badger Talks Program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“A well-informed community is a community that can take effective action on climate change issues,” said Welty Executive Director, Brenda Plakans. “We’re delighted to partner with the library and LWV to offer thoughtful conversations available to anyone who wants to learn more about the topics. Each talk will be highly informative and, taken all together, they provide a broad range of information to consider.”
All talks will be presented virtually via the Beloit Public Library’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/events/3001684870063820). Each event will be recorded, with a link made available to viewers to watch the event at their convenience. The talks are free and open to the public; no reservations are required to watch the live streams.