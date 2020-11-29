JANESVILLE—The Children’s Museum of Rock County (CMRC) has partnered with corporate match sponsors Westphal Electric and Ryan Inc. Central on its Giving Tuesday Video Campaign. Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1.
Each sponsor will match up to $5,000, which means if the Children’s Museum raises $5,000, the total will be $15,000 or more. The funds will be used toward opening a physical museum space in downtown Janesville post-COVID. CMRC is being considered for the First National Bank/Chase Bank Building Space on Milwaukee Street.
The Children’s Museum will be dedicated to learning through play, said Claire Gray, vice president of the Children’s Museum Board.
For more information on the Children’s Museum and its Giving Tuesday Campaign, visit www.kidsatplayrc.com/donate and the Children’s Museum of Rock County Facebook page.