SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit Police Department, South Beloit Fire Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer were able to deliver gifts to local children as part of a modified Shop With A Badge program.
Normally, local police officers and firefighters take local children on a shopping spree right before Christmas. However, because of the pandemic, that was not possible this year.
The Bucciferro family, which owns several area McDonald’s restaurants, donated toys and gifts for children. Also Sue Gaffey and the ladies in the Thousand Dollar Club provided a donation for the program.