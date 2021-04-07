JANESVILLE—Cedar Crest announced a campus-wide expansion that will introduce a new housing option for active adults in Rock County.
The Waters Edge Villas will offer a blend of apartment and cottage living in 10-unit homes close to the Rock River. The initial phase will include 30 villas, a clubhouse, and a pier adjacent to scenic walking trails. The expansion will increase the Waterford Place Apartments from 102 to 126 independent apartments.
The new apartments will feature open concept floorplans that range from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet. They will be connected to the existing apartment building and have indoor access to dining and amenities. A new Community-Based Residential Facility building will include 60 assisted living and 18 memory care apartments. The four story building will feature a variety of floor plans and scenic views of the Rock River. Residents will have access to a courtyard with outdoor seating and activities.
“This expansion will reposition our campus to provide exciting options for active adults and bolster our continuing care options for the greater Janesville area,” said David Tanck, CEO of Cedar Crest.
Based in Janesville, Cedar Crest is a Life Plan community known for its broad range of senior living residences and exceptional care in a scenic, wooded setting. Pre-sale opportunities for the expansion are available now and they will be ready to occupy by 2023.