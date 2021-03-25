BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant Program has awarded Caritas a $9,000 grant for “Closing the Gap on Food Insecurity”.
The grant allows Caritas to continue to broaden the variety of food people in need receive.
Caritas had to close its pantry when the pandemic hit and food then was provided in a drive through method. People can still visit the food pantry twice a month. Caritas still provides diapers, feminine hygiene products, and personal care items.
More than once, in the past year, The Stateline Community Foundation has supported the efforts of Caritas to ease the consequences of COVID-19 in our community.
If you would like to Support Caritas as well, please contact us at 2840 Prairie Ave. or by phone 608-362-4403.