BLOOMINGTON, IL—Maya Manzonelli, of Roscoe, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Manzonelli is a senior majoring in English—Literature / History.
Manzonelli was among 771 students from 28 states and 15 countries named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester.
MILWAUKEE,—The following local students received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 Winter Quarter:
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
Local students receiving honors are:
Beloit
Rees Graves, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Jorge Jurado-Garcia, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Josh Kleinschmidt, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Benjamin Leisher, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science
Brady Thiering, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering
Orfordville
Aaron Myhre, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
FAYETTE, IA—Upper Iowa University announce the names of its December 2020 graduates.
Local students who graduated are:
Morgan Tenorio Olivera of Beloit, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in human resources management.
Adia Cecil of Roscoe who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies, Cum Laude Meritum.
DAVENPORT, IA—Emma Weisensel of Clinton,has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2021 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.