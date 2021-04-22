Alexander Cottrell and Jacob Taylor, both of Beloit, were inducted on April 17 into the Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin—Madison.
The induction ceremony was conducted remotely with 229 students inducted.
Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences.
Robert Soave of Roscoe and Samuel Fisher of South Beloit recently were inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
