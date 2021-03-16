Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602, code 4163133. Teleconferencing also available.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Thursday, March 25
HONONEGAH WOMAN’S CLUB will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Illinois. Evenings agenda is a short meeting followed by pizza and games . Our hostess for the evening is Marianne Mueller. HWC is a service organization that supports the community thru scholarships, camperships, local food pantry and ongoing community needs. Guests are always welcome. Regular meetings are help the fourth Thursday of the month. For more information contact hwcrocktonil@gmail.com.