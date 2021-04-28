Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORY TIME 11 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For children ages 3—6. Literacy skills developed through music and stories.
Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For kids age 6 and younger. Registration required.
Saturday
DRIVE-THROUGH FUNDRAISER 4—6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, brownie and bottle of water for $8 and two meals for $15. Call 608-365-7547.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.