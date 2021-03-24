Thursday
HONONEGAH WOMAN’S CLUB will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Illinois. Evenings agenda is a short meeting followed by pizza and games . Our hostess for the evening is Marianne Mueller. For more information contact hwcrocktonil@gmail.com.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602, code 4163133. Teleconferencing also available.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.