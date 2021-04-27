Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For kids age 6 and younger. Registration required.
Saturday
DRIVE-THROUGH FUNDRAISER 4—6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, brownie and bottle of water for $8 and two meals for $15. Call 608-365-7547.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.