Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602, code 4163133. Teleconferencing also available.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Saturday, May 1
DRIVE-THROUGH FUNDRAISER 4—6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit. Pulled pork sandwich, chips, brownie and bottle of water for $8 and two meals for $15. Information, call 608-365-7547.