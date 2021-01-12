JANESVILLE —Twenty-five students were recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) at Blackhawk Technical College.
Blackhawk Technical College students with a minimum GPA of 2.5, at least six credits completed, and/or demonstrated student leadership on campus were invited to be inducted. NSLS is the largest leadership honor society in the United States with more than 700 chapters and a million members.
The new members of the Blackhawk Technical College NSLS Chapter include:
Casey Bennett, Orfordville
Juanita Bonilla, Janesville
Tonya Colborn, Beloit
Alana Depratt, Clinton
Rachael Goff, Beloit
Jennifer Hansen, Rockton
Antoinette Joyner, Janesville
Heidi Kassebaum, Monticello
Jessica Koch, Milton
Anastatia Maerz, Stoughton
Jazmine Martin, Rockford
Emily Meade, Beloit
Isreal Morales, Beloit
Elizabeth Pedroza, Beloit
Lacey Pfund, Monroe
Jennifer Rackow, Monroe
Katherine Raisbeck, Apple River, IL
Melisa Richardson, Monroe
Cecelia Santini, Belvidere
Melinda Sawall, Elkhorn
Christopher Schultz, Janesville
Jacqueline Tellez, Monroe
Makaela, Tyler, Beloit
Josefina Slack, Brodhead
Luisangel Rodriquez, Beloit
The National Society of Leadership and Success was founded in 2001 by Gary Tuerack to help individuals discover and achieve their dreams by building leaders who make a better world. The NSLS provides members with tools for action, inspiration to hold them accountable, and motivation to achieve goals.
The Blackhawk Technical College Chapter of the NSLS launched in fall 2019 to foster student success by engaging in reflection and self-exploration. In its first year, thirty-seven students were inducted into the BTC chapter.
In its first year, the BTC NSLS Chapter has already received accolades as a top now chapter.
The group is led by Alicia Acker, Career Services and Leadership Development Coordinator. Alicia commented, “This is a beneficial tool for students. Participation will help students prepare to be a stronger leader in the workforce after graduation.”
“Each of the participating students is more in touch with who they are as leaders. They are equipped and ready to pay it forward by serving within the Blackhawk Campuses and our surrounding communities,” added Alicia.