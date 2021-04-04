BELOIT—The Stateline Boys & Birls Club has been awarded a $4,000 grant from the Stateline Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund.
The grant will be used for the Today’s Dreamers Tomorrow’s Leaders Event. This grant will allow the Stateline Boys & Girls Club to purchase a dress and a pair shoes for each young lady who participates in the Today’s Dreamers Tomorrow’s Leaders formal dinner event.
The purpose of event is to promote and create an environment for young ladies to explore career paths while connecting them with successful business women throughout the Stateline Community.