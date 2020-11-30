BELOIT—The Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) are still welcoming adult and children’s books as donations even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are alive and well,” said FABL President Kathy McNamee. “Your book donations can be dropped off at the main desk at the library.”
The donated books go to the FABL Bookstore, the oldest used book store in Beloit. The sale of these books helps fund programs and services at the Beloit Public Library. Programs such as the children’s summer reading program, Early Literacy Workshops, movie nights, storytellers and even lectures by authors have benefited from funds raised by the bookstore.
Book donations can be dropped off at the library at 605 Eclipse Blvd.