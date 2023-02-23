Henhouse Prowlers

Bluegrass musicians Henhouse Prowlers will perform March 18 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Ceter.

 

EDGERTON - Bluegrass musicians the Henhouse Prowlers will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.

When performing live, presenting workshops and wherever they are, the Henhouse Prowlers find and spread the commonality we share as human beings through the universal language of music. You can feel it at every show.

