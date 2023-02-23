EDGERTON - Bluegrass musicians the Henhouse Prowlers will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.
When performing live, presenting workshops and wherever they are, the Henhouse Prowlers find and spread the commonality we share as human beings through the universal language of music. You can feel it at every show.
On stage, the group's electrifying performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do; while on record, the band manages to explore their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation. While bluegrass is the undeniable foundation of the Prowlers music, the band manages to bend and squeeze the traditional form into a sound all their own.
Known for setlists that include bluegrass covers of songs from around the world, many of them learned during their time touring other countries through American Music Abroad, a State Department program for American musicians to travel and build relationships with other countries, cultures, and artists. To put those experiences into action, the band in 2013 founded Bluegrass Ambassadors, a digital space for advocacy and education that has now added an online Bluegrass Ambassadors Academy to connect professional musicians with learners while everyone's at home. During the pandemic The Prowlers livestream shows with artists around the world, dedicating a portion of their videos to teaching children about music.
Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Dr. Edgerton, WI 53534. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at (608)561-6093.
This concert is partially funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.