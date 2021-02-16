BELOIT—A community blood drive will be held today, Feb. 17 from noon—6 p.m. at the Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive, in Riverside Park.
The blood drive is being held by the Rock River Blood Center, which supplies blood products to 10 hospitals in the region.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old if they have parental consent), must weigh at least 110 pounds and must be in good health on the day they give blood.
For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.