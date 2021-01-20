ROCKFORD—The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) is recognizing National Blood Donor Month, an especially important celebration this year during a national blood shortage and global pandemic.
Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals, with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S., according to The Association of Donor Relations Professionals (ADRP).
Some other facts to consider:
- 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital needs blood
- Less than 10% of Americans donate blood
- Only 12% of blood donations come from millennials
- 1 in 83 births requires a blood transfusion
Locally, RRVBC needs to see 700 donors per week to supply 10 hospitals in the region. Individuals can donate whole blood every 56 days, or eight weeks, and their donations truly have a local impact by helping neighbors, family members, and friends.
The pandemic created a need for blood, but donors responded.
The pandemic also created a need for convalescent plasma—plasma that could be collected from people who recovered from COVID-19 to help others diagnosed with coronavirus. RRVBC has seen a steady flow of returning plasma donors during the pandemic.
Individuals feeling healthy and well are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome at one of the four RRVBC donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport, or at a mobile blood drive.