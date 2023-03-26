BELOIT - Cory Winters, a 2011 graduate of Community Action Beloit’s YouthBuild program, Beloit Fresh Start, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Helene D. Stoneman Scholarship and Civic Leadership Program in support of YouthBuild alumni leaders’ post-secondary education and training.

The $2,000 scholarship is awarded to outstanding YouthBuild graduates who have been recognized for excellence in civic engagement, community leadership and academic achievement, with special emphasis on the students’ academic promise.

