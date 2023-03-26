BELOIT - Cory Winters, a 2011 graduate of Community Action Beloit’s YouthBuild program, Beloit Fresh Start, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Helene D. Stoneman Scholarship and Civic Leadership Program in support of YouthBuild alumni leaders’ post-secondary education and training.
The $2,000 scholarship is awarded to outstanding YouthBuild graduates who have been recognized for excellence in civic engagement, community leadership and academic achievement, with special emphasis on the students’ academic promise.
Winters is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater to obtain his associate’s degree in liberal studies.
“We are honored to celebrate our Stoneman Scholars as they continue their educational journeys beyond YouthBuild,” said John Valverde, president and CEO of YouthBuild USA. “These leaders are forging paths of advancement not just for their own personal growth, but also that of their families and communities. We are so proud of them, their achievements and all the successes to come.”
Since 2005, the Helene D. Stoneman Scholarship and Civic Leadership Program has awarded 334 gifts to 173 YouthBuild graduates attending post-secondary education or training, providing $660,000 to assist YouthBuild graduates with their postsecondary education.
YouthBuild founder Dorothy Stoneman, with her sister Elinor Stoneman Shaffer, established the scholarship in honor of their mother, Helene D. Stoneman. Helene was a child of German immigrants who devoted her energies to the League of Women Voters.
In YouthBuild programs, opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders, building brighter futures for themselves and their neighborhoods. With love and respect, YouthBuild partners with opportunity youth to build the skillsets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood and leadership. Responding to the urgent need for knowledge, training and opportunity, YouthBuild primarily serves young people who lack a high school diploma and financial resources. The post-program educational tracks of Stoneman Scholars include trade schools, certificate programs, community colleges, four-year colleges and more.
YouthBuild USA is the nonprofit support center for a global network of more than 275 local YouthBuild programs in 18 countries, with 220 programs in 47 U.S. states and territories and 56 programs in 17 other countries.