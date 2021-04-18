BELOIT—Beloit Public Library’s friends group—Friends at Beloit Public Library (FABL)—is looking for new volunteers.
FABL was established in 1978 to provide advocacy and financial support to Beloit Public Library and to provide a way for the public to participate in supporting library services. FABL raises funds through the sale of donated books and withdrawn library books at its ongoing book sale in the lobby of the library.
In addition to the ongoing book sale, FABL hosts popular warehouse sales (currently on hold due to Covid-19). FABL also sells book bags, ear buds, and flash drives at the library’s check-out desk. The funding that FABL returns to the library enables staff to initiate new programs that go beyond the scope of public funding.
Volunteer tasks include pricing and organizing donated books, displaying books at the ongoing sale, staffing the warehouse sales, assisting with library programs, promoting FABL and BPL, and serving on the FABL Board.
Not only do volunteer members support a great cause, but they meet new people, get to socialize safely with their peers, and surround themselves with books.
To volunteer, call 608-364-5770, email friendsatbeloitlibrary@gmail.com, or fill out a membership form at the Beloit Public Library.