BELOIT—Beloit Public Library is accepting nonperishable food items as credit toward paying down library fines.
The promotion will take place from Nov. 16—28. Patrons will receive $1 credit toward their fines for each food item donated—up to a maximum of $10. Donations must be unexpired, undamaged, unopened and nonperishable.
The library will pass along all donations to the Beloit Salvation Army, which currently is in need of canned vegetables, soups, cereals, macaroni and cheese, as well as Jell-O/pudding.
Credits are assessed only toward fines; fees for lost or damaged materials are excluded. For more information, call 608-364-2905.
Food donations will be accepted at Beloit Public Library at 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.