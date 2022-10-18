Beloit Meals on Wheels to benefit from Trunk or Treat Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 18, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 11 - 3 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave.There will be loads of fun and free-will donations will be accepted to benefit Beloit Meals on Wheels.Lunch will include hotdogs, beans and chips, plus Halloween candy of course will be provided - rain or shine. Kids will be able to go from car to car and collect treats.If you're looking to participate and want to decorate your car for the Halloween season and dish out some candy, call Janice at 608-921-5095 to reserve a spot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime