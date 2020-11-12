BELOIT — The Beloit Historical Society will host a virtual quilt show featuring the historic quilts in the society’s collection the week of Nov. 16—20.
A series of videos posted to the Beloit Historical Society YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1fxuX-GuvTdpVpq5O6q8sA) will go live at 9 a.m. One video will be featured per day during the week. The videos are:
- Care of Quilts, live Nov. 16, focuses on ways you can care for your treasured quilts in your own home.
- Dating of Fabrics, live Nov. 17, shares how to date quilts based on hidden clues in the fabrics.
— Crazy Quilts, live Nov. 18, explores the history of the crazy quilt fad of the nineteenth century.
— Signature and Redwork Quilts, live Nov. 19, delves into communities and groups of friends coming together to commemorate special events in a signature quilt.
— The 3-D Historic Quilt Show goes live Nov. 20 on the BHS Facebook and Instagram pages. Facebook provides a 3-D function for viewing the images of the quilts allowing for close-up interaction.
Your vote of the quilts determines the winners for our show in three categories; Best of Show, Best Use of Color, and Best Design. Votes are a fundraiser for BHS to support collections care. You are able to vote by making a donation through the Donate button on the BHS website, http://beloithistoricalsociety.com, or mail a check to BHS at 845 Hackett St., Beloit, WI, 53511, in the amounts of $1 per vote or $4 for five votes. A BHS staff member will contact you that the donation has been received and you will be able to vote on the Facebook or Instagram post. A live video on Facebook and Instagram will reveal the winners on Nov. 23.