BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society is hosting a car and mechanic’s show from 9 a.m.—6 p.m. on June 13 at 845 Hackett St. Beloit, WI.
This outdoor fundraiser event features cars from various decades, engines, display machinery, engineering designs, and prototypes. The Beloit Historical Society is showcasing the Beloit Daily News Go-kart that raced through downtown Beloit.
You can be a part of the show by registering your car or piece of machinery for display. Fill out the registration form online at beloithistoricalsociety.com or call the office at 608-365-7835 to request a paper form. Registration deadline is June 1. Fee for registration is $25.
Help support Beloit Historical Society’s operations by visiting the show.
Food Truck options will be available for lunch. Vote for your favorite car or display to win the crowd choice award.
Pre-sale tickets to view the show are available on the historical society’s website at beloithistoricalsociety.com, or call the at 608-365-7835 to request an alternate method of ticket sales. Tickets also will be sold on the day of the event. Adults tickets are $5; Kids tickets are $2; and Free admission with a Beloit Historical Society membership card.
Please e-mail info@beloithistoricalsociety.com or call 608-365-7835 with any questions.
The Beloit Historical Society, founded in 1910, preserves and shares the rich and diverse heritage of the Beloit community to enhance community pride. Headquartered at the Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett St., the society also manages the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead. For more information, visit the website, www.beloithistoricalsociety.com.