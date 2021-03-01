BELOIT —Beloit Health System employees were honored “virtually” for their exemplary service to patients, family members, and their fellow employees during the health system’s annual employee recognition event.
This Values Initiative, introduced in 2016, recognizes employees who live the Health System’s Values of Engagement, Quality, Satisfaction and Integrity.
Employees who have earned pins for all four Values are eligible to win a Disney Vacation to Orlando, Florida, as well as attend the Disney Institute on customer service excellence. The seminar focuses on the renowned Disney method of providing exemplary customer experiences, and will share their knowledge with the organization in continued efforts to provide the very best service. Beloit Health System strives to provide the best environment for every patient, family member, co-worker and physician.
The 2021 winner is Claudia Klein MS, LPC, LCPC, Counselor. She has been with the health system for nearly 19 years and does an outstanding job.
Throughout the year, employees are recognized and are awarded pins based on demonstrated actions of living our Health System’s Values. Beloit Health System celebrated the following honorees:
- Michelle Adams, Beloit Hospital, Cardiac Float Pool
- Tracy Anderson, Beloit Hospital, Critical Care Unit
- Robert Bird, Beloit Hospital, Dialysis
- Nicole Bengtson, Beloit Hospital, Counseling Care Center
- Brenda Collins, Beloit Hospital, Critical Care Unit
- Tammy Green, Beloit Hospital, Critical Care Unit
- Amy Johnson, Beloit Hospital, Counseling Care Center
- Brandi Lander, Beloit Hospital, Counseling Care Center
- Hailee Mikkelson, Beloit Hospital, Cardiac Float Pool
- Megan Weber, Beloit Hospital, Cardiac Float Pool.