BELOIT—The Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) approved nine promotions for Beloit Fire Department (BFD) staff at a meeting on Nov. 23.
Acting Lt. Chad Eneix is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant as of Dec. 18 followed by an additional promotion to the rank of Captain effective Dec. 29.
Acting Lt. Jessica Flanagan is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant effective Dec. 29.
Acting Lt. Trey Taylor is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant effective Dec. 29.
Acting Lt. Jacob Fehrenbach is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant effective Dec. 30.
Relief MPO Jeffrey Heim is promoted to the rank of Motor Pump Operator effective Dec. 18.
Relief MPO/Mechanic Andrew Kooyenga is promoted to the rank of Motor Pump Operator effective Dec. 29.
Relief MPO Michael Kundert is promoted to the rank of Motor Pump Operator effective Dec. 30.