For a growing number of Beloit’s senior residents, greeting smiling faces on their doorsteps every day has become a welcome event. And when those smiles come with delicious meals from Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW), the pleasure is double.
But it isn’t just the recipients who benefit. For volunteers like Patrick and Lisa Miller, donating their time and energy to a vital community service like BMOW has a positive effect on their outlook and wellbeing.
For their efforts, the Millers have been named Volunteers of the Month for July.
“Actually, my husband Patrick started delivering for BMOW when another one of its volunteers, a dear friend, got him interested,” said Lisa Miller. “He enjoyed it so much that he convinced me to join them and go along for the ride. It was good to see people enjoying our visits and putting smiles on so many faces.”
The Millers began their BMOW service in 2021, committing to deliver between 11 and 13 meals every Tuesday.
“I enjoyed it from the beginning,” Patrick Miller added. “It’s such a good feeling to shake their hands and feel so welcome.”
The Millers are exceptional volunteers for two reasons. BMOW volunteer program assistant Zosia Lounsbury said maintaining a sufficient volunteer workforce is challenging on any level, but to have a couple like the Millers deliver meals every week is unusual.
“The majority of volunteers deliver once a month,” she added. “And we have what we call our corporate teams including businesses and nonprofits like churches who deliver for us on their lunch hours, but not as a steady service.”
Lounsbury said these programs are one way to interest younger volunteers to participate. The majority of BMOW volunteers are retired.
“We deliver wholesome meals from Lifescape seven days a week, 10 routes Mondays through Fridays all over the Beloit community, plus four on Saturdays and Sundays. The weekend meals are frozen and delivered on Fridays,” Lounsbury added.
Lounsbury said the Millers are reliable, and that she never has to remind them.
“We just awarded them our ‘Best Weekly Volunteer’ certificate at a recent volunteer event,” Lounsbury added.
But for the Millers, it goes beyond bringing good food and smiles. Lounsbury said the Millers add small gifts once a month paid for out of their own pockets.
“We purchase little gifts and goodies from Dollar General and other stores,” Lisa Miller said. “We always make sure we get them something useful like oven mitts.”
Patrick Miller recalled the time they brought grabbers, those handy pick-up tools that seniors make good use of.
“When we delivered to one client, she was thrilled to get the grabber,” he added. “She told us a neighbor had borrowed hers and it had been broken.”
Lounsbury said BMOW receives calls from the Millers’ clients complimenting them on their generosity and thoughtfulness.
And the Millers go above and beyond in some visits, going inside homes to leave the meals in a convenient place for those who cannot come to the door. Patrick Miller said the seniors on their route were so accustomed to having their BMOW dinners delivered at the same time each Tuesday that, if they were slightly late, it wasn’t unusual to have them call and ask if everything was OK.
“We start our deliveries at 10:30 a.m. and it takes us about an hour because some are delivered to a group home. Once, we had a client calling on our cell phone and we were standing on her doorstep,” Patrick Miller said, laughing. “She was like ‘where are you?”
He added that they have become close to the BMOW staff as well, visiting their homes.
“We love all four of the BMOW staff members,” Patrick Miller said.
“And we attended a baby shower for one of the BMOW staff members,” Lisa Miller added. “We believe they are awesome in what they do and how much they help the senior community.”