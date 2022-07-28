Lisa and Patrick Miller

Patrick and Lisa Miller get ready for their day of delivering meals to homebound residents for Meals on Wheels of Beloit. The couple have established bonds with the people they deliver meals to.

 Photo by Toni Rocha

For a growing number of Beloit’s senior residents, greeting smiling faces on their doorsteps every day has become a welcome event. And when those smiles come with delicious meals from Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW), the pleasure is double.

But it isn’t just the recipients who benefit. For volunteers like Patrick and Lisa Miller, donating their time and energy to a vital community service like BMOW has a positive effect on their outlook and wellbeing.