Beloit Art Center
The Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, will feature a variety of classes in coming weeks including photography, watercolor techniques, mosaic art and more.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — The Beloit Art Center will host a variety of classes in March including photography, watercolor techniques, pottery and mosaic art.

Beginning March 7, local award-winning mosaic artist, Cheryl Kitzman, will be hosing Mosaic Mania. The workshop will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. — noon and from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. The class costs $20 plus supplies.

