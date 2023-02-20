BELOIT — The Beloit Art Center will host a variety of classes in March including photography, watercolor techniques, pottery and mosaic art.
Beginning March 7, local award-winning mosaic artist, Cheryl Kitzman, will be hosing Mosaic Mania. The workshop will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. — noon and from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. The class costs $20 plus supplies.
Feel more like painting? Join instructor Katie Swanson on March 11 from 1 — 4 p.m. for her Watercolor Techniques Workshop. Some topics will include gessoing, splattering, alcohol ink, tissue paper, masking and more. The cost is $40 and supplies will be provided.
The art center will have two options for photography classes. Introduction to Digital Photography II will be offered starting March 20 at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held on Mondays through April 3 and the cost is $60. The class will be taught by Jo Christofferson, a New York Institute of Photography graduate, and a retired Blackhawk Technical College Instructor.
For photography enthusiasts of all skill levels the art center is offering a Photography Club. This group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography enthusiasts, sharing their work, learning and exploring new photographic techniques, and collaborating on group photographic projects. The group meets monthly, and the next gathering is on March 15 at 6 p.m. The cost is $85 a year or drop in any time for $10.
Also, the Beloit Art Center hosts an Open Studio Art Group every Thursday from 5:30 — 8 p.m. The group meets weekly to work on projects and discuss art. The cost to drop in is $7.
For those interested in pottery, the art center will allow students to create a spring basket from clay. The class will be held on March 22 from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $40 and includes materials. Pottery Classes are taught by Rebecca Repohl.
The art center is also offering a six-week course in which students will explore the world of hand building with clay. Fundamental construction strategies will be covered, and students will learn the glazing methods needed to finish their unique creations. Clay and glaze will be provided. The course will be held from 5:30- 8 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on Feb 23. The cost is $150.
All classes are free for cancer patients thanks to the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser program.
To register for any course, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Tuesday — Friday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public.