BELOIT - The Beloit Art Center held a gallery reception and awards ceremony for the 12th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit on Friday.
The near-capacity crowd included gallery and community members, as well as the photographers who submitted entries and their families and friends. Awards were presented to the top 10 photographers with the top three entries receiving monetary awards.
The first-place winner received $150 and was awarded to Jeff McDonald for Very Large Array. The $100 second-place award went to Paul Pinzarrone for Andromeda, and the third-place award for $50 was taken by Zach Hubner Schorsch for Grand Mosque. The seven other award winners in the top 10 were James Meldrum for Big Hill Reflections, Heather Walker for Northern Lakes, Scott Ide for Weathered Dreams, Judy Robson for Tidal Pools Amelia Island, Randall Manus for Psycho Silo Saloon, Brenda Daniels for Slash and Philip Schorsch for Louvre. The People’s Choice Award went to Alexa Larson for Alleyway of San Juan.
The Beloit Art Center welcomes the public to view the exhibit through March 30. The Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. and is free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information about gallery exhibits, classes and events visit www.beloitartcenter.com.