Beloit Art Center photo exhibit winners

Winners of the 12th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit at the Beloit Art Center are shown above. The winning photographs will be on display at the Beloit Art Center through March.

BELOIT - The Beloit Art Center held a gallery reception and awards ceremony for the 12th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit on Friday.

The near-capacity crowd included gallery and community members, as well as the photographers who submitted entries and their families and friends. Awards were presented to the top 10 photographers with the top three entries receiving monetary awards.

