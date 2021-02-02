BELOIT — The Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave. will feature the work of two local artists starting Friday—Mark Lajiness and Dr. Pierre Charles.
A First Friday Gallery Reception from 5—7 p.m. on Friday at the Beloit Art Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Janesville artist and writer, Mark Lajiness is the featured artist in the Main Gallery. His exhibit features hanging and freestanding sculptural pieces made from copper, stained glass, upcycled woods and a variety of found objects, including parts of musical instruments.
Pieces include birds, fish, mammals, insects, angels, aliens and gnomes, and hanging geometrical figures. Lajiness’ work is full of detail and color and is best displayed indoors, hanging from a curtain rod or ceiling hook, near a sunny window.
The featured artist in the Bell Gallery is Dr. Pierre Charles, a general surgeon who has practiced in the Beloit area for the past 24 years. He took up painting recently as a form of relaxation and self-expression. Because he has no formal training, he has teamed up with local artists to improve his skills. He has a broad range of interests which are reflected in his paintings. Acrylics and oils on canvas and masonite are his preferred media. He plans to continue painting and improving his technique while exploring other media and visual art forms.
Both exhibits will open through Feb. 26. Beloit Art Center hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. for more information visit: www.beloitartcenter.com.