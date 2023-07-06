Beckman Mill Ice Cream Social

A family enjoys some tasty ice cream at a previous Friends of Beckman Mill Ice Cream Social. This year, the Ice Cream Social will be held on July 16 at the Beckman Mill County Park.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — The Friends of Beckman Mill will host its annual Ice Cream Social and Artists in the Park event from noon — 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at Beckman Mill Park, 11450 S. County Road H.

The event will include ice cream, cake, and root beer floats.