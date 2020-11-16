BELOIT—The Friends of Beckman Mill are presenting a photo contest for amateur and professional photographers.
Photos that have been taken at Beckman Mill County Park can be submitted by Aug. 2, 2021. No vertical photos please. The categories are: Wildlife; Flowers; Landscapes; and Buildings.
The winning photos will be used to create a 2022 calendar which will be for sale on Heritage Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. There is no entry fee. Each winner will receive a gift card to local retailers, and the grand prize winner will be featured on the calendar cover page.
Contest entry forms and details are on the Friends of Beckman Mill website. For questions, please contact Lora at Cawkinsl@gmail.com or call 608-362-2825.