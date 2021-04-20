BELOIT—Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Friends of Beckman Mill will not be conducting tours until further notice.
Also the “Opening Day” scheduled for May 1 will be delayed. After
being closed and not holding any events during the 2020 season, the group is anxious to open as soon as possible.
Call 608-751-1551 for questions. A reminder, the park is open but the buildings are not.
The photo contest is still planned. Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit photos that they have taken at Beckman Mill County Park.
For informationabout the contest email to Cawkinsl@gmail.com or call 608-362-2825.