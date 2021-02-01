BELOIT—Four members of the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble will give a performance that will be live streamed online at 3 p.m. Feb. 21.
The performance will take place at First Congregational Church and is part of the Musica Maxima series.
People can access the concert on the church’s website at www.firstcon.org where it will be stored for future listening and some of the music will be available at www.wisconsinbaroque.org.
A portion of the program will feature cellists Charlie Rasmussen and Anton TenWolde. Eric Miller on viola da gamba, and Max Yount on harpsichord, will complete the program.