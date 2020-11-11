JANESVILLE—In a new collaboration with local artists and craftspeople, the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) will begin selling locally made items on consignment in its gift shop.
The “new” shop, located in the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson St., will debut on Nov. 12 as part of this year’s Shop the Rock Holiday Edition. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The newly designed gift shop features a large selection—including dozens of art pieces from Janesville Art League members and other regional artists, selling on consignment. Visitors will also discover unique holiday ornaments, bags of holiday gifts, an assortment of locally made masks, and an entire section of “recycled Santa” pieces, donated from community members. Jewelry lovers will want to arrive early to select from a wide array of jewelry donated to RCHS, which includes costume pieces, fine jewelry, and collectibles.
“We are thrilled to be working with local artists and craftspeople who are looking for a place to sell their handmade pieces,” said Tim Maahs, RCHS Executive Director. “This is truly a benefit to RCHS, to those who are selling their wares through our gift shop, and to community members looking for one-of-a-kind, locally made items.”
The gift shop will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 23. Hours are Thursdays and Fridays 11 a.m.—7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Or, call RCHS at 608-756-4509 for an appointment.