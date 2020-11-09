BELOIT—At 10 a.m. on Nov. 21, Messiah Lutheran Church in Beloit will be offering its third annual Animal Blessing Service, but with some significant changes in acknowledgment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To keep people safe, for this year attendance will ONLY be through live-streaming on Facebook or YouTube, with the recording available afterward.
However, to maintain the personal touch of individual pet blessings, people have the opportunity to submit a prayer request for their pet’s needs either by emailing it directly to Pastor Dan Eddy at dan.eddy@verizon.net or by sending it to the church’s Facebook page. People can submit a photo with their prayer request! All prayer requests must be received before noon on Nov. 19.
In keeping with the past services, the church will be raising money, this time for two different groups. They will be taking an on-line offering via PayPal for local rescue Hope’s Legacy and Trust (which has been the recipient of all the funds in the previous two years,) as well as Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog for law enforcement K9s.
The church describes the event as being “a brief Worship service during which we celebrate and give thanks for the animals which God created, and the kingdom which He has entrusted to our care, and pray for those not being properly tended.”
We pray for…
• the caregivers (the owners, the veterinarians, the vet techs, those who clean the cages and stalls) the animals in our homes: their health and behavior issues.
• and for those who grieve their pet’s illness or passing.
We pray for the animals who work...
• the K-9 units
• drug and bomb sniffing dogs
• the licensed service animals
• trained support animals
• comfort dogs (like our Lutheran Comfort dogs and Belle of St. John’s Lutheran Church—Beloit)
• the animals that work on farms
• and the poor creatures sentenced to the labs with no way out.
We pray for...
• The animals bred in horrible conditions
• pets that are stolen
• animals forced to fight or used as bait
• animals that are endangered and/or poached
• those that are illegally hunted or hunted merely for sport
• those traded or sold on the black market