BELOIT—Beloit Turner students will present a Weeekend of One-Acts online Friday and Saturday.
Livestreams of two one-act plays will be offered at 7 p.m. each night. The plays to be featured are: Scenes from a Quarantine and Nothing Good Happens After Midnight.
Scenes from a Quarantine features Nora Chmielewski, Andrew Himmelmann, Saralyn Duncan, Corbin Schleis, Haley Rodgers, Alisyn Rickels, Abby Hummer, Jules Toland, Noah Ward, Aryn Patete, Camrie-Alexis Jamerson, Alison Covey, Lydia Seifarth, Ani Sieren, Courtney Nelson, Calvin Coldren, Mekhi Ott, Andrew Himmelmann, Lydia Seifarth, Carter Ward and Ana Garcia.
Nothing Good Hapens After Midnight features Gabby Johnson, Sabrina Fitzgerald, Sam Rosenthal and Jack Neupert.
The cost is $7 per stream plus streaming fees. To purchase the livestreams, go to beloitturner.booktix.com.