The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives in Walworth County in February.
As a thank you to those who give blood in February, the American Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card to blood donors. For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
The following is a list of blood drive times and locations:
- 8 a.m.—1 p.m. Feb. 10, Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave., Elkhorn.
- 10 a.m.—3 p.m. Feb. 24, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
- Noon—5 p.m. Feb. 12, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
- 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Feb. 10, Community Engagement Room, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater.
- 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Feb. 17, Second Salem Brewing Company 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.