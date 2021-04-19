BELOIT—Teena Monk-Gerber, a dementia outreach specialist, is offering free online community education regarding caring for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s starting in May.
The online programs and dates include:
- May 4, 10—11:30 a.m. or 1—2:30 p.m., Creative Engagement: Learn how creativity and imagination are beneficial tools to care for those with dementia.
- May 11, 1—2:30 p.m., Understanding and Responding to Behavior Changes: Understand reasons why behavior changes occur for those with dementia and get problem-solving tips to help prevent and cope with them.
- May 25, 10—11:30 a.m. or 1—2:30 p.m., Communication and Emotions in Late Stage Dementia: Learn how to communicate in the late stage of dementia and better understand emotions.
- June 8, 10—11:30 a.m. or 1—2:30 p.m., Boost Your Brain Health: Learn about how your brain works and get the latest tips on improving brain health.
- June 22, 10—11:30 a.m. or 1—2:30 p.m., We All Forget: what is Normal Aging, and When Should I Be Concerned? Learn what is normal for our brains as we age, how our memories work, and what we can do if we are concerned for ourselves or others.
Those interested can register at least one week prior to the online program by calling 608-843-3544 or emailing to teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.
Teena Monk- Gerber is a dementia outreach specialist with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. She provides free education, services, support resources and consultations for people in Green and Rock counties.
More than 1100,000 Wisconsin residents are living with dementia, including Alzheimer’s.