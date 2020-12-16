MADISON—Alliant Energy is helping to spread some extra holiday cheer to families through a new holiday food box program. With a $100,000 donation from Alliant Energy, 2,000 food boxes are being delivered to families across 14 communities in Iowa and Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy’s partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides 1,000 food boxes to families. Second Harvest packed the food boxes and coordinated the deliveries to seven food pantries, including Badger Prairie Needs Network (Verona), Caritas (Beloit), Fondy Food Pantry (Fond du Lac), Portage Pantry (Portage), Sheboygan County Food Bank (Sheboygan), Southwestern Wisconsin CAP (Dodgeville) and Waushara County Food Pantry (Wautoma).