JANESVILLE—Agrace has appointed Dr. Ruth M. Thomson as its new chief medical officer.
Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization providing hospice care, supportive care, senior care and grief support to people who are aging, ill or dying in southern Wisconsin.
Thomson joins Agrace from Elara Caring in Addison, Texas, where she was national hospice medical director. Previously, she served as medical director of the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
She is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine, internal medicine and as a hospice medical director.