BELOIT – Thanks to donations by local organizations and individuals, DEFY Domestic Abuse provided 260 people with gifts over the 2022 holidays. All the donations went to families or individuals who received services from DEFY during 2022. Of the 260 people, 179 were children and 81 were adults.
In November, DEFY staff asked each family or person who received services in the past year for a list of items they would like for the holidays. Their lists included such items as gas cards, clothes, body wash, toys, and gift cards. DEFY then reached out to members of the community to donate items on the list. Sixty-three donors each adopted a family for the holidays, purchasing all items on their gift list. Many others gave individual gifts.
A group of volunteers wrapped and delivered the items.
“This annual program is a small way to brighten what is often a difficult year for families rebuilding their life after abuse,” said Kelsey Hood Christenson, DEFY’s Director of Survivor Empowerment Services. “We are grateful to everyone who donated items. Thanks to their generosity, they helped to make the season brighter for many families and individuals.”
As part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit extends to survivors of domestic abuse all the support offered by Family Services. This includes financial planning; parenting support; therapy and counseling; legal advocacy; and community outreach.
In addition to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, Family Services includes the following: Individual and Family Counseling Program; Sexual Assault Recovery Program; Praxis Employee Assistance Program; Youth2Youth 4 Change; and The Neighborhood Resilience Project.
Family Services is a funded partner of United Way Blackhawk Region, United Way of Green County, and the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.