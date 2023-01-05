DEFY domestic abuse donations

Eboni Morrow, Family Advocate/Prevention and Youth Specialist with DEFY Domestic Abuse, displays some of the donations received for the nonprofit’s Holiday Project.

 Photo provided

BELOIT – Thanks to donations by local organizations and individuals, DEFY Domestic Abuse provided 260 people with gifts over the 2022 holidays. All the donations went to families or individuals who received services from DEFY during 2022. Of the 260 people, 179 were children and 81 were adults.

In November, DEFY staff asked each family or person who received services in the past year for a list of items they would like for the holidays. Their lists included such items as gas cards, clothes, body wash, toys, and gift cards. DEFY then reached out to members of the community to donate items on the list. Sixty-three donors each adopted a family for the holidays, purchasing all items on their gift list. Many others gave individual gifts.

