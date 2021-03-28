JANESVILLE — The Janesville branch of the American Association of University of Women (AAUW) has announced three local recipients of the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) scholarship.
Scholarship recipients are:
Gabriella Petruzzello is a freshman at Central College in Pella, Iowa. She is studying psychology and plans to become a social psychology professor conducting research on attitudes and behaviors, and cognitive dissonance.
Heidi Kassebaum is a freshman at Blackhawk Technical College. She is in the nursing program after having worked for eight years as a medical assistant and volunteered to help those who do not have health care services.
Jasmine Elliott is a freshman at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She is studying philosophy and interested in starting a nonprofit organization to empower oppressed or abused women.
