BELOIT - Residents of the Beloit area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other conditions through the Life Line Screening which will be offered April 6 at the Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.
Screenings can check for level of plaque buildup in arteries as well as HDL and LDL cholesterol levels. Screenings also can check for risk of diabetes, bone density and kidney and thyroid function.
Screening packages start at $149, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that is right for them based on your age and risk factors.
For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
Pre-registration is required.
