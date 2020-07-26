The Knights of Columbus Council #605 have announced that, due to COVID-19, they will not be able to share Tootsie Rolls with the community at area stores as they have in years past.
However, the organizations that the Knights donate to still need help. This year, for a suggested donation of $20 or more, a sealed package of 50 Tootsie Rolls will be delivered to the supporter.
Email kc605beloit@yahoo.com or text Tim Taylor at 608-290-4236 to get your package. Checks should be made out to Knights of Columbus Council #605. Cash is also acceptable. All deliveries will be done as contactless as possible. If asked, they will even deliver wearing their famous yellow vests.
All donations received are given to organizations who serve persons with disabilities. The Knights of Columbus Council #605 has been a partner in the Beloit and Clinton communities since 1901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.